Jamaica: Investigation Launched Into International Drug Ring Using Airport

Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation following the discovery of an undetermined amount of cocaine at the Norman International Airport.

According to a report published by Radio Jamaica News, last Thursday, the police seized a shipment of cocaine at the Jamaica Post Central Sorting Office, located in the airport. The shipment was destined for London, England.

Another shipment concealed in assorted food items, destined for the United States was also intercepted by a Customs Agent at the Jamaica Post Sorting Office at the airport.