JAMAICA’S Parliament on Tuesday approved a United Nations resolution condemning the prolonged United States economic embargo against Cuba. Minister of state for culture, gender, entertainment and sports, Alando Terrelonge, reminded the House of Representatives that the Government, as has been the case with all previous Jamaican Administrations since 1992, supports Cuba in its efforts to survive the economic blockade. Although the resolution was passed a week after 184 of the 193-member United Nations’ General Assembly voted in favour, with only the United States and Israel voting against, members of the local Parliament gave full support to the resolution which overwhelmingly condemned the American economic embargo on Cuba for the 29th year. This response from the US means President Joseph Biden chose to maintain former President Donald Trump Administration’s vote against the resolution last year, and a refusal to return to the Obama Administration’s 2016 decision to abstain. Three countries — Colombia, Ukraine, and Brazil — abstained this time.

Describing Cuba as a “friend to humanity”, Terrelonge recalled that, for decades, the US embargo against Cuba has caused much financial and humanitarian harm to the people of Cuba, and has resulted in a great injustice “that must be described as a global travesty to the people of Cuba”.