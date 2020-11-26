KINGSTON, Jamaica–November 26th,2020–Jamaica Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that the Government is examining measures to facilitate funerals with restrictive protocols.

Ceremonies are prohibited as part of measures to contain transmission of the coronavirus. However, burials are allowed with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 24, said that he has received “numerous heartrending appeals in respect of funeral services. The prohibition on funeral services has had a very significant psychological, emotional and spiritual impact on those who have lost loved ones”.

He noted that the inability to have a proper funeral at the passing of loved ones makes it “more difficult to get closure”.

“The Government has taken note of this and we are examining the possibility of allowing funeral services with specific restrictive protocols. I don’t want this to be interpreted as a change in the protocol; the protocol still stands.

“Funeral services are prohibited but we have been in discussions with the churches…. We are examining it and, hopefully, next year we will come to Parliament… with a proposal,” he said.