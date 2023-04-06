Jamaica: Man, Woman Shot Dead in Spanish Town Gun Attack

- Advertisement -

Jamaica Observer- ST CATHERINE- A man and a woman were shot dead by gunmen at Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine Wednesday afternoon.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Orlando McGregor and 45-year-old Marlene Smith from Old Harbour in the parish. Another man was injured in the attack

It was reported that around 2:30 pm, two men armed with firearms stepped onto the roadway from behind a zinc fence and opened gunfire on a white Toyota Probox in which the three victims were travelling.

The police said McGregor received multiple gunshot wounds to his head, face, right side of the chest, neck, back, and left shoulder. Smith sustained injuries to her chest, right arm, and abdomen.

The injured man was shot in his left knee. All injured individuals were rushed to hospital, where McGregor and Smith were pronounced dead on arrival, and the injured man treated.