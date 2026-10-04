JAMAICA-Medical doctors association to convene meeting after 24 hour strike

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 4, CMC – The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) says it will meet with members this week to decide its next move following a 24-hour withdrawal of services that ended Saturday morning.

The industrial action began at 8:00 a.m. Friday and ended at the same time Saturday, after causing significant disruption across the public health sector.

The doctors took action over what they described as the prolonged delay by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) in ruling on their dispute with the government over overtime payments and related issues.

The JMDA had warned that its members would withdraw their services if the tribunal failed to issue a ruling by Friday, despite the IDT indicating that it needed more time.

JMDA President Dr. Jubilee Brown Service said the protest had achieved its objective by sending a clear message that doctors would no longer tolerate what she described as exploitation.

She said the association would meet early this week to determine its next steps if there is still no response from the IDT.

In a statement issued Saturday, Brown Service warned that the continuation of normal operations now depends on the tribunal, adding that further delays could result in renewed disruptions.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton said the country’s Regional Health Authorities reported no adverse events during the industrial action.

He said hospitals and health centres operated under emergency arrangements, prioritising patients with life-threatening and other serious conditions, as well as well as those already admitted, including patients in intensive care units.