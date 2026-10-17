Jamaica mulls tougher measures to curb unhealthy diets

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 17, CMC – The Ministry of Health is considering legislation and other tougher measures to curb unhealthy consumption, including eliminating trans fats from foods, as the Government steps up efforts to tackle cardiovascular disease and other non-communicable conditions.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton said the country needs a different approach to health promotion, noting that after 10 years in the post, he remains unconvinced that public messaging is sufficiently influencing behaviour.

“We are going to have to take a different approach because I am not yet convinced, having been in this position for 10 years, that the message is sufficiently getting across,” Tufton said.

“We spend a lot of money on health promotion – and it could have been far worse if we didn’t – but we are going to have to step up the pace. We are going to have to get more creative in getting buy-in to lifestyle changes,” he added.

Tufton was speaking at the launch of the National Health Fund’s Double Subsidy for Persons Living with Disabilities.

He said a submission is to go to Cabinet on measures including eliminating trans fats from foods, arguing that consumers may not know what they are buying or may not read product labels.

“We are going to have to stop the manufacturers or the traders who bring trans fatty acids in foods that ultimately lead to significant cardiovascular disease, because frankly speaking, many consumers don’t know. They don’t read the labels,” he said.

Tufton also cited front-of-package labelling, the School Nutrition Policy and measures to protect children from sugary drinks as areas requiring action. He raised concerns about the routine consumption of alcohol and energy drinks, linking unhealthy habits to cardiovascular conditions.

“The point I’m making is that health advocacy has to become a more dominant feature of a healthier environment,” he said.

Tufton said the Government must be prepared to take firm action, noting that some harmful substances remain legal and are widely available.

“We must be bold about it; we must be brave. We must look people in the face, because some of the more toxic substances we’re putting in our body are legal…. They’re in fast food outlets, and they impact us eventually, though they give us temporary joy,” he said.