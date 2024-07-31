Jamaica On The Lookout For Human Trafficking.

- Advertisement -

A top police officer in Jamaica has spoken out about the problem of human trafficking and has encouraged citizens to be on the lookout for possible victims.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on July 29, Head of the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Detective Inspector Kimesha Gordon, pointed out that many persons are unaware that they are victims of trafficking.

She noted that it is important to know the signs, so you can make reports to the Police.

“A lot of persons do not self-identify. It’s important that all of us know the indicators because anyone can become a victim of trafficking. A person who may be travelling… you get to the foreign country, or you arrive here in Jamaica, and the first thing that happens is that your passport or travel documents are taken; [This] is a sign,” Detective Inspector Gordon said.

She pointed out that traffickers usually keep the travel documents of their victims, as this is a means of controlling their movements.

“When you were recruited for a job, were you told about a glorious opportunity, but once you arrived, the location of employment, the conditions that were promised to you are different? You are being forced to do something that is illegal and exploitative, that is an indication of trafficking,” she said.

“The exploitation… you’re not being paid. It may be labour, it may be sexual exploitation, it may be domestic servitude. You always work exorbitant hours, you are physically and verbally abused – these are indicators,” the Detective Inspector added.

She said that the unfortunate reality is that when the victims identify these indicators, they are already in the situation, advising that this is the time when persons should try and seek help.

“The trafficker may threaten your life or that of your family, but this is the time when you need to take action, make the contact, find an opening to get help. If there is ever a chance for you to tell somebody, please make use of it because the exploitation may not get better; it may only get worse and the sooner you get help, it may be what saves your life,” Detective Inspector Gordon said.

Trafficking in persons, which is also dubbed modern-day slavery, involves the recruitment, harbouring or transfer of a human being for the purpose of exploitation, for the benefit of another individual.

It in not immediately clear how many cases of human-trafficking are prosecuted in Jamaican courts at the present time.

The 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report: Jamaica published by the US State Departmen says the following:

Officials (in Jamaica) investigated 60 trafficking cases, 55 involving sex trafficking and five involving labor trafficking; in comparison, officials investigated 53 trafficking cases (51 involving sex trafficking and two involving forced labor) in the previous reporting period.

Authorities initiated prosecution of seven suspects (five charged with sex trafficking and two with labor trafficking), an increase from prosecutions of four suspects charged with sex trafficking crimes initiated during the previous reporting period.

Authorities continued prosecution of 24 defendants charged with sex trafficking crimes in previous reporting periods and two defendants charged with labor trafficking crimes in previous reporting periods.

Under the anti-trafficking law, courts convicted one sex trafficker and two labor traffickers and acquitted one suspected sex trafficker; authorities sentenced the sex trafficker to six years and nine months’ imprisonment, one labor trafficker to fifteen years’ imprisonment, and one labor trafficker to either three years’ imprisonment or a fine of 1 million Jamaican dollars ($6,670).

Source: Jamaica Information Service. US Department of State.