Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House of Representatives last night that about 2,300 Jamaicans had been repatriated under the Government’s controlled re-entry programme at a cost of $1 billion.

Holness told the House of Representatives that the expenditure was primarily on food, transportation, and accommodation.

He recalled that the Government had initially planned to charge returnees a US$20-a-day fee, but this had not been implemented.

The prime minister explained that 50 people from among the 2,300 returnees tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Government expects to accommodate another 3,500 returnees during the month of June, and a likely 7,000 in all are now expected to return home within a couple of months. This includes some 900 Jamaicans sheltering across the region awaiting to return home.

“I believe that we are at a point where we can increase the pace of repatriation; the best time to take the risk is now. It is a risk, but it is an imperative that must be done,” Holness stated.

He said that there were now 590 cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, including two new cases which were identified yesterday from the Jamaican returnees.