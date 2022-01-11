Gleaner- Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness has revealed the new composition of his Cabinet.

The major changes include Robert Montague being moved from the Transport and Mining Ministry to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as minister without portfolio; while Floyd Green has returned to the executive as minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Marlene Malahoo Forte is now minister of the newly created Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs. Dr Derrick McKoy replaces her as the Attorney General.

Several portfolios now fall under the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The number of ministries remains the same.

The newly appointed ministers will be sworn in at a virtual ceremony tomorrow.

Here is the full makeup of the Cabinet:

1. Office of the Cabinet

* Prime Minister Andrew Holness

2. Office of the Prime Minister (to include the Information Portfolio)

* Prime Minister Andrew Holness

* Robert Morgan, Minister without Portfolio

* Floyd Green, Minister without Portfolio

* Homer Davis (formerly Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development) assigned to Office of the Prime Minister in Western Jamaica (OPM West) to oversee and coordinate special projects and major developments (eg. Montego Bay Perimeter Road) in western parishes.

3. Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (re-incorporates the Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Portfolio formerly under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal)

* Prime Minister Andrew Holness

* Robert Montague, Minister without portfolio

* Clifford Warmington, Minister without portfolio

* Senator Matthew Samuda, Minister without portfolio

4. Ministry of National Security

* Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang

* Zavia Mayne, Minister of State

5. Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries

* Pearnel Charles Jr.

* Frank Witter, Minister of State

6. Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports

* Olivia Grange

* Alando Terrelonge, Minister of State

7. Ministry of Education and Youth (Information transferred to OPM)

* Fayval Williams

8. Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

* Dr Nigel Clarke

* Marsha Smith, Minister of State

9. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

* Senator Kamina Johnson Smith

* Senator Leslie Campbell, Minister of State

10. Ministry of Health and Wellness

* Dr Christopher Tufton

* Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Minister of State

11. Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce

* Senator Aubyn Hill

*Dr Norman Dunn, Minister of State

12. Ministry of Justice

* Delroy Chuck

13. Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs

* Marlene Malahoo Forte, QC, MP

14. Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

* Desmond McKenzie

15. Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology

* Daryl Vaz

16. Ministry of Tourism

* Edmund Bartlett

17. Ministry of Transport and Mining

* Audley Shaw

* J.C. Hutchinson,Minister of State

18. Ministry of Labour and Social Security

* Karl Samuda

The OPM stated that the changes to the Cabinet take into account the need for greater focus and attention on constitutional and legal reform as well as improving the pace of development and passage of legislation through the Parliament.