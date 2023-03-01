Jamaica Prime Minister Holness Heads Special Mission to Haiti

(Jamaica Observer) Kingston, Jamaica- Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island Monday morning to lead a special Caricom mission to Haiti. He is expected to return to later this evening.

In a release on Monday, Jamaica House stated that representatives from The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Caricom Secretariat will be a part of this mission.

Haiti has been facing humanitarian challenges since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse with gangs overtaking parts of the country, erecting toll booths on main roads where they collect monies from motorists for safe passage and run police officers from their stations which were destroyed.

Some countries have promised aid to Haiti as they face this time of turmoil including Holness who said last month that Jamaica is willing to send members of the security forces to Haiti as part of an international effort aimed at restoring stability to the violence-torn nation.

The release added that other Jamaicans who are a part of the delegation include Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and Ambassador Rocky Meade.

During Holness’ absence Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang will oversee the government