Jamaica: Recently Arrived American Resident Robbed, Murdered

An American citizen was robbed and fatally shot by gunmen at his home in Moneague, St Ann, Jamaica on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gregory McIntosh, a 43-year-old taxi operator from Brooklyn, New York. Reports are that he had just arrived on the island.

According to reports, McIntosh was at home around 8 pm, when three gunmen entered the house and held him up.

Police reports are that he was robbed before being shot several times.

It is said that the gunmen escaped in a waiting car.

When the police arrived at the scene, McIntosh was found lying in a pool of blood.