Jamaica is still keeping Barbados and other Caribbean countries within its travel bubble despite a resurgence of the COVID-19 on some islands.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett made that announcement on the heels of Barbados kicking Jamaica and a number of other islands out of its drastically reduced travel bubble, as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Barbados has whittled down its list to just five countries.

“I don’t know what the prerequisites are for being in that bubble,” Bartlett told Loop Caribbean. “Barbados is a partner but we recognize that all of us are managing the pandemic and we have varying levels of success.”

He added: “Jamaica’s success compares favourably with the top performers of the world. On a per-capita basis, Jamaica and Costa Rica are among the top in the world — way ahead of Barbados and others. I’m not sure what that scenario would be but nonetheless, we’re partners and we keep the Caribbean in our bubble and Barbados is one of the countries.”

He noted that the Caribbean region is ranked among the most COVID-resilient regions in the world.

Bartlett said Jamaica has been reaping some successes since reopening its borders to international visitors.

Still, he said, there have been a few challenges, as is the case with most everything else.

