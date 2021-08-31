CNW- Sick Jamaicans can breathe again. Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton Monday confirmed that a shipment of oxygen has arrived on the island and that distribution has already started.

“Bulk oxygen has arrived with distribution starting this morning at 4.45 am (local time),” Tufton said in a message on his Twitter page. He said he was thanking the Kingston Wharves for sending a special crew of operators from as early as 1.00 am (local time) to unload the ship, adding “thanks to the public health team, customs and IGL for this collaborative effort”. On Sunday, the government confirmed reports of a shortage of medical oxygen across the island with the Ministry of Health and Wellness noting in a statement that the authorities were working to ease the crisis.

‘With lives at stake given the high number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is pursuing all efforts to support public health facilities that are low or otherwise now out of oxygen.”

According to the Ministry, all hospitals were low in supply and those that were out and had to be supplemented. It said that the Ministry is now in dialogue with oxygen suppliers IGL Limited, who are seeking to have stores increased on Monday and into Tuesday.

“All hospitals – through the regional technical directors at the regional health authorities (RHAs) and senior medical officers – have, in the interim, been instructed on oxygen conservation while the island awaits the restoration of supplies.”

In his tweet message on Monday, Tufton urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated as the country continues to struggle with a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Sunday, the authorities reported that the island recorded 929 new COVID-19 infections and confirmed 21 deaths.

The new cases moved the total number of infections to 66,663 since the first case was recorded last year while the death toll climbed to 1,504.

CMC/