JAMAICA-Shaw strikes again as City overcome Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4, CMC – Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw continued her prolific goalscoring form, with her late strike cementing Manchester City’s 4-2 win over Arsenal to remain unbeaten in the Women’s Super League (WSL).

City was forced to come from behind twice on the way to registering their fifth straight win, which kept them top of the table and two points clear of second placed Chelsea.

The home side had more control and pressure in the first half, coming close on several occasions through Beth Mead and Shaw, though City’s goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita had to push Emily Fox’s effort behind.

A cagey first half ended all square after Lisa Baum bundled in Arsenal’s opener from close range in the 43rd minute, only for Lauren Hemp to level with a powerful finish from an acute angle in stoppage time.

Arsenal took the lead again in the 49th minute when Alessia Russo latched on to Yui Hasegawa’s stray pass in the penalty area and thumped her shot past Yamashita and into the back of the net.

But City substitute Kerstin Casparij brilliantly curled the ball into the top right corner with her first touch in the 63rd minute, before Hemp slotted the ball under goalkeeper Anneke Borbe to put the hosts in front nine minutes later.

Shaw then put the icing on the cake for City in the 84th minute with a shot from the edge of the area that took a slight deflection.

It was the Jamaican international’s fifth goal of the season and left her in a three-way tie for the most goals.