Jamaica: 2 Suspected British Drug Smugglers in Big Trouble

- Advertisement -

ST JAMES, Jamaica — With his lawyer opting not to ask for bail, British man David Thomas, who has been charged in connection with a drug find at the Sangster International Airport (SIA), has been remanded until May 31 when his case will be tried.

In a separate case, a British woman was arrested at the airport with 5 kilos of cocaine (story below).

Thomas was arrested at SIA in St James on May 3 on suspicion of attempting to smuggle $ 3 million worth of cocaine from the island. He was arraigned in the St James Parish Court last Friday.

During his appearance before presiding judge Kaysha Grant-Pryce, Thomas, 58, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of possession of, dealing in, attempting to export and conspiracy to export 16 pounds of cocaine.

During the court hearing, Thomas’ legal representative Michael Hemmings communicated to the court that he would not seek bail for his client at the present juncture, but provided no explanation for his decision.

The court was also told that the forensic certificate was outstanding and that additional statements were to be added to the prosecution’s case file.

As a result, Judge Grant-Pryce ordered that Thomas be remanded until his trial.

“You are remanded to be brought back here on May 31, and in the meantime, a fingerprint order is made for you,” Grant Pryce told Thomas.

“Please ensure that the file is complete for trial on May 31,” she then instructed the clerk of the court.

According to court records, on May 3, at 2:30 pm, Thomas checked in at the SIA in Montego Bay to board an outbound flight to Manchester, England when his luggage was subjected to a routine search.

During the search, officials discovered four packages concealed in Thomas’ luggage that contained a white powdery substance resembling cocaine.

He was taken into custody and interviewed during which he reportedly said he had received the contraband from a certain location but refused to divulge the identity of the source or location.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

==================================

British Woman Arrested with 5 Kilos of Coke at Sangster