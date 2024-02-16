Jamaica Taking Steps On Road To Becoming Republic.

- Advertisement -

The Jamaican Government implemented “critical aspects” of the Road to Republic Public Education Programme during the recently concluded Parliamentary Year, says Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen.

Delivering the Throne Speech to open the 2024/25 Parliamentary Year at Gordon House on Thursday (February 15), the Governor-General disclosed that more than 70 stakeholder meetings and five town halls were held in St. James, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Manchester and Portland.

“The Government continues with the preparation of the Constitution of Jamaica (Amendment of Section 61) Bill to modernise the Words of Enactment as the first legislative step in a proposed series of amendments intended to give effect to a Constitution enacted by the Parliament and approved by the people of Jamaica,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that the Bail Act, 2023, came into force on November 15, 2023, highlighting that the new law is grounded in the entitlement and exception to bail, as provided for by the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

“Bail may now be granted or denied pre-charge, post-charge and post-conviction,” he explained.

The Governor-General advised that the legislative priorities for 2024/25 will focus on amendments towards establishing the Republic of Jamaica, accelerating the pace of law reform and improving the quality of legislation promulgated.

With Barbados having already become a Republic and severed most ties with Britain, there is a great deal of interest in following a similar path in Jamaica, however one stumbling block is that the Jamaican constitution requires a referendum with a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament plus a referendum to make any constitutional changes.

While the idea of becoming a republic is popular in Jamaica and supported by Premier Andrew Holness, who was last reelected with a huge majority, there remains some residual support for remaining under the Crown, and recent events like the visit of Prince William and Princess Catherine suggest that the monarchy is still trying to shore up support in Jamaica.

Source: Jamaica Government Information Service.