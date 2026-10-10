Jamaica to formulate policy to provide better support for menopause, andropause

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 10, CMC – Cabinet has approved the development of a national policy on menopause and andropause, aimed at improving access to care and support for women and men during midlife and ageing.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton described the initiative as part of the Government’s life-stage approach to health and wellness, intended to ensure that adults experiencing these natural stages of ageing receive appropriate support.

He said the policy is also intended to position Jamaica as a regional leader in delivering high-quality services for people experiencing menopause and andropause.

A multisectoral policy steering committee will be established to provide technical guidance and oversight to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The committee will include subject matter experts and key stakeholders, including representatives of the regional health authorities, the ministries responsible for culture, gender, entertainment and sport; labour and social security; and finance and the public service, as well as The University of the West Indies.

Tufton said a public education programme would also support the policy.

He noted that international health organisations, including the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation, have increasingly highlighted the importance of addressing menopause and related health concerns.

The minister said the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to improving wellness throughout life and ensuring that women and men receive appropriate support as they age.

Tufton said further details on the policy and its implementation would be provided as the steering committee advances its work.