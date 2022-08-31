Jamaica to Host World Travel Awards Caribbean & the Americas 2022

CNW- The World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2022 will be held in Jamaica on August 31.

The Caribbean and America’s top tourism industry professionals and decision-makers will attend the red-carpet gala event at Sandals Montego Bay, where the best in the area will be honored.

“We are proud and honored that Jamaica will be hosting the World Travel Awards again this year for the eighth time and, notably, during the year of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism.

The minister added: “This is a significant occasion for our destination as we will be welcoming some of the region’s finest minds in travel and tourism. The Caribbean has been dominant in the global tourism recovery, and the leaders will be acknowledged at these illustrious awards. Jamaica is a fitting backdrop and testament to our leadership position in the industry and appeal as a destination of choice for group business travel and prestigious events such as this.”

Jamaica has received multiple recognitions from the World Travel Awards over the years, including Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for 13 consecutive years and Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 15 consecutive years.

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the pinnacle travel and tourism industry accolade. The awards, which are voted on by travel and tourism professionals and consumers all across the world, recognize each winner’s demonstrated dedication to excellence.

The World Travel Awards were founded in 1993 to recognize, reward, and celebrate achievements in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.