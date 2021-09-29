Jamaica Tourist Board representatives have joined the world premiere for the new James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die.’ The event led a series of premieres in 57 cities across the globe.

‘No Time To Die’ will be released internationally in cinemas from September 30th through Universal Pictures International and in the United States on October 8th from Metro Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) via their United Artist Releasing banner.

Jamaica is a key location in ‘No Time To Die’ where Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life on the island.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Jamaica is the birthplace of 007, where Ian Fleming created and wrote the Bond novels.

The island also features in the first James Bond film, ‘Dr. No” (1962), as well as in ‘Live And Let Die’ (1973).