Jamaica: U.S. Seeks Extradition of Suspect in Murder of Haiti’s Moise

KINGSTON, March 24 (Reuters) – The United States has requested the extradition from Jamaica of a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the suspect’s lawyer said on Thursday.

Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, whom the Haitian government considers a key suspect in Moise’s murder last July, was arrested in Jamaica after having fled Haiti.

Joseph has agreed to the extradition, his lawyer Donahue Martin said in a telephone interview.