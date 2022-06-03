Jamaica Violence: Wife Murdered, Husand Escapes in Clarendon Home Invasion

J. Observer- CLARENDON, Jamaica – A businesswoman was killed Wednesday night after gunmen broke into the home of her and her husband in Cumberland district in Spalding, Clarendon.
The husband fled during the incident and was not harmed, the police said.
The deceased woman has been identified as 42-year-old Melissa Claire Wright.
Police said about 9:30 pm, Wright and her husband were at home when gunmen broke into the dwelling. It is reported that the gunmen demanded money.
When their demands were not met, they reportedly shot Wright in the head. Her husband fled into bushes and was chased by the gunmen but not held.
Police who were summoned to the scene rushed the businesswoman to hospital where she was admitted but later died.