BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020” provided a fitting opportunity for citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to reflect on and celebrate the Federation’s many achievements over the past 37 years.

The message was communicated by Jamaica’s Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, in a September 21 communiqué sent on the occasion of the twin-island Federation’s anniversary of Independence.

“It also serves as a call for continued concerted action by all citizens during the challenging period, in keeping with your motto, ‘Country Above Self’,” the letter stated.

Prime Minister Holness wrote “Given our shared history and mutual interests, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis have enjoyed strong fraternal bonds over many years. We look forward to the further strengthening of these relations at all levels, with a view to promoting the social and economic development of our respective countries, alongside that of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).