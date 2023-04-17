Jamaican Actor Winston ‘Bello’ Bell Has Died

Jamaican actor and pastor Winston ‘Bello’ Bell has died due to medical complications.

His death was announced on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Winston Alexander Bell who passed away on April 15, 2023, due to complications from neuropathy,” the post said.

Many people have expressed condolences on social media surrounding the actor’s death.

Bell was a 45-year veteran of theatre in Jamaica. He is known for his roles in Third World Cop, One Love, First Black Britons, Glory to Gloriana, and Ghett’a Life.

The comedian was best known for being one half of a stand-up comedy duo with Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis.

Bello fell in love with theatre when he was in first form at Camperdown in 1975.

He became more involved in ministry work, with His Time Out for Jesus Worldwide Ministry and charity work with the Joy Bell Foundation.

He also hosted the morning show Pastor Bello Live on Roots FM.