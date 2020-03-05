BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jayda Washington-Boothe, twelve-year-old American, from Jamaican and Bahamian descent, is the recipient of the 2020 NASA Rocket and Space Center Scholarship for Robotics.

The scholarship will cover tuition, room and board in Huntsville, Alabama. Jayda completed a rigorous application, including references, a research project, resume’, and patch application from August 2019-November 2019.

Jayda is a 6th grader in the Broward County Public Schools. She is involved in numerous activities including Black Girls Code-Miami Chapter, IT Women, Girl Up, Word Camp Miami, Broward County Chess Ambassador/Queen, Vex Robotics SECME, National Junior Honor Society, and The US Chess Federation.

She volunteers with numerous organizations including Dare to Care Outreach, The Faith Center Ministries Youth Department, “Hands on Broward”, and Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts. Jayda is a recipient of Florida State Representative Richard Stark Community Service Award and nominee for the City of Coral Springs MLK Monument Award for leadership and community service.

Jayda’s goals are to become a software engineer, a professional chef, and a professional athlete.