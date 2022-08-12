Jamaican Cop Caught with Drugs in Florida Sentenced to 33 Months in Prison, Faces Other Allegations

CNW- Shelian Allen, the 42-year-old Jamaican policewoman who was charged with smuggling more than 1,000 grams of cocaine into the US, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Allen was handed her sentence of 33 months in a Florida federal court on July 18. The former cop had pleaded guilty to the importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The second charge for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine was dismissed.

Allen was also ordered to undergo three years of supervised release.

As part of her guilty plea, entered in April, Allen admitted to arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, St James, on February 3 with packages of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers took Allen to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

The policewoman had more than 1,000 grams of cocaine on or inside her body: about 200 in her vagina, about 143 grams in her bra, and about 690 grams inside her stomach.

The Miami Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. CBP assisted in the matter. Assistant US Attorney William T Shockley prosecuted the case.

Allen is also facing allegations in the state of Wisconsin that she is the leader of a lottery scamming operation that has stolen US$1.69 million from 20 elderly Americans.