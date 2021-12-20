officially received their awards on Friday, December 17, during a ceremony at the Jamaican embassy in Washington D.C.

Several members of the Jamaican diaspora who had been conferred with national honors earlier this year

The awards, which were conferred as a part of Jamaica’s Annual National Honours and Awards held in October, were presented by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks on behalf of the Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

Among the honorees was Jamaican Economist Professor Donald J. Harris, the father of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was this year’s only recipient of Jamaica’s third-highest national honor, the Order of Merit. He was conferred with the Order of Merit for his contribution to National Development.

Professor Harris joined five other Jamaicans living in the United States who received national awards and two persons who received the Governor General’s Jamaica Diaspora Achievement Award.

One of Jamaica’s finest athletes Jacqueline Fedalis Pusey was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class for her contribution to sports and in particular, the Jamaica Athletic Programme.

Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Chicago, Mr. Lloyd Hyde was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Officer Class, for his contribution to the Jamaican Diaspora in Illinois and adjoining mid-western states of the United States.

Well-known film producer Michael London was conferred with the Order of Distinction, Officer Class for his work in the creative industries, advertising, film and music video production.

Security Attaché at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, Superintendent Gloria Davis-Simpson was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Mrs Debora Pixley-Clarke was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to the Jamaica Defence Force.

The Governor General’s Jamaica Diaspora Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Trudy Hall of Maryland for her contribution to medicine and Ms Cassandra Campbell for her contribution to small business development.

In conferring the awards, Ambassador Marks congratulated all the recipients and noted that they all were “representative of the greatness that lies in the Jamaican Diaspora.”

The Ambassador pointed out that “It is indeed an indisputable fact that Jamaicans in the United States have been doing exceptionally well. As Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America, I am proud of your accomplishments and honored to be representing this “dot” on the map whose contributions to the world continue to outweigh our tiny size.

Let me take this opportunity to offer my heartiest congratulations and appreciation to the honourees for their sterling service to Jamaica and unbroken commitment to their various fields of expertise.”

In responding on behalf of the awardees, Professor Harris thanked the Government of Jamaica and expressed “our deep appreciation and gratitude for the honor you have conferred upon us in recognition of our contribution to the land of our birth and the land we love.

“It is indeed a great honor, and we feel duly honored and blessed for it. We shall wear this badge/insignia with the pride and dignity that it deserves. I can say for all of us awardees that the work we did was done out of a sense of love for the country and a strong sense of duty to give back to the country that brought us up.”