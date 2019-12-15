Image copyright Getty Images

Toni-Ann Singh has won the 69th Miss World beauty pageant.

LONDON (BBC)– It’s the first time in history that black women hold the titles for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World.

The 23-year-old student was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and plans to study medicine and become a doctor.

She tweeted on Saturday: “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams… you have a PURPOSE.”

Toni-Ann impressed judges at the event in ExCel London after singing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, and answering a variety of questions.

She said: “This feels like a dream, I’m so grateful.”

“Whatever it is you see in me, thank you. I’m ready to get to work.”

She beat 111 other contestants representing different countries, to be the fourth Jamaican winner of the title since the competition began.

When asked by judge Piers Morgan if she would consider a singing career, she said: “If the door is open I’ll walk through it.”

The runners up included Ophély Mézino from France and Suman Rao from India.

One moment that caught people’s attention online was Miss Nigeria’s reaction to Toni-Ann’s win.

Nyekachi Douglas, who placed fifth, jumped and screamed with Joy when the winner was announced