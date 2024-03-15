Jamaican Murder Conviction Overturned In London Court After 10 Years–Jury Should Have Been Dismissed.

- Advertisement -

The 48-year-old was given a life sentence in 2014 for the killing of Clive “Lizard” Williams on the Caribbean island.

His successful appeal, heard by the Privy Council in London, argued that a juror accused of trying to bribe others should have been thrown off his trial.

Authorities in Jamaica will decide whether the case should be retried.

The musician, real name Adidja Palmer, is one of the country’s most popular artists and has collaborated with performers such as Jay-Z and Rihanna.

His 64-day trial was one of the longest in Jamaican history, and ended with Kartel being ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years in jail.

This was later reduced to 32-and-a-half years.

The trial heard that victim Clive Williams and another man, Lamar Chow, were given two unlicensed firearms belonging to Kartel for safekeeping.

When they failed to return them at an agreed time, prosecutors said, they were summoned to Kartel’s house in August 2011.