Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has decided to suspend his traditional political campaigning activities, to reduce the possibility of a further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a virtual press briefing on Sunday (August 23), at the Ministry in Kingston.

“He has indicated that based on what is happening with the COVID numbers and also the risks associated with campaigning, that as of today, he is suspending his own campaign activities, meaning the traditional approach to campaigning. And he certainly will be asking the country generally and his own political organisation to abide by that approach,” Dr. Tufton said.

“What that would mean is that persons would be engaged in the administrative component of preparing for an election day activity, but the typical approach to campaigning, to meetings and motorcades and so on, he will not be engaged in those traditional activities,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said he believes this will send a strong message to the rest of the country and the supporters of all political parties that this is the responsible thing to do in order to mitigate the possible risk of seeing a spike that is linked to political activities weeks or months down the line.

The Prime Minister recently announced that political campaigning would not be carried out in the normal way as a result of the virus and had indicated that political motorcades would not be allowed.

Instead, he said drive-bys would be permitted to facilitate campaigning.