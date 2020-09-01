Kingston, Jamaica–Tourism stakeholders and ‘Resilient Corridor’ interests are encouraging more Jamaicans to embrace the ‘Rediscover Jamaica’ campaign, in order to drive a sustainable domestic tourism market.

The initiative, which is being promoted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), was launched in July and encourages Jamaicans to take advantage of the country’s many tourism products and attractions through staycation packages at steep discounts.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, on Monday, August 31, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Omar Robinson, noted that the campaign has been doing “tremendously well”.

“The Rediscover Jamaica program has done tremendously well for the hotels and attractions. We have seen a lot of people taking up these exciting rates that both attractions and hotels have put out,” said Mr. Robinson.

“And these are really discounted rates to get Jamaicans to come out,” he added.

Mr. Robinson indicated that hotels are experiencing up to 50 to 60 per cent occupancy from Jamaicans alone, who are buying into deals that are being offered under the campaign.

“So, we are seeing the occupancy go up and we attribute that to the Jamaicans, and we are grateful. We say thanks for supporting the Jamaican hotels and attractions [and] thanks for your support over the years,” he said.

In the meantime, he is assuring that local hotels are maintaining a strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among these are sanitization, physical distancing, enhanced digital enablement, and monitoring.

Mr. Robinson said stakeholders will continue at look at how best “we can nurture tourism” in order to continue to grow the industry, despite the ongoing pandemic.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer at Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, also praised the Rediscover Jamaica campaign and is encouraging Jamaicans to come out and enjoy the approved Resilient Corridor accommodations and attractions.

“I hope that locals remember that Jamaica is a great place to vacation. So, please enjoy your country, your hotels and your attractions. We are getting hundreds and thousands of you and we want it to continue,” he noted.

