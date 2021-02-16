CNW- The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, will host their 8th Annual Hybrid 2021 Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser (WEC) sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) on March 6, 2021, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will be a networking event, adhering to CDC guidelines on social distance, on March 5, 2021, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Island Space Caribbean Museum in the Westfield Broward Mall. The 90-minute networking event will allow attendees to connect, learn more about JWOF and our Scholarship program. Limited tickets are available due to current community conditions. The Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser will focus on empowerment, financial freedom, wellbeing, and more. This year’s keynote speakers are Juliet Roulhac, Regional director of external affairs for FPL, and Lisa Hanna, a four-term Jamaica parliament members. Attendees will have an opportunity to e-meet scholarship recipients, who will consist of current and past JWOF’s scholarship program recipients. Recipients will share their experiences as JWOF scholarship awardees, explaining the impact this has made on their lives.

There will be five sessions focused on our theme of Hope, Elevate and Restore. Presentations will be made by experts in health, the stock market (the United States and Jamaican), personal branding, and entrepreneurship.

“FPL is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunities,” said Juliet Roulhac, director of external affairs.

“We are excited that one of the scholarships being presented is in the name of FPL; EmPOWERher scholarship. Supporting initiatives like this one is one way our company works with the communities we serve to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Register to attend the Hybrid WEC at www.JamaicanWomenofFlorida.com .

All proceeds raised will be used to fund our annual “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship program. The $5,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship is awarded annually to a first or second-generation, Jamaican-American female graduate of a high school in Florida who intends to enroll in a post-secondary institution the following fall semester.