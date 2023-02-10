Jamaicans Encouraged to Conserve Water Amid Meteorological Drought

Jamaicans are advised to conserve water and report leaks to the National Water Commission (NWC) amid the country’s current meteorological drought.

Matthew Samuda, minister responsible for Water, Environment, and Climate Change said there are depletions in the nation’s major systems and actions will be taken before the situation worsens.

Samuda further advised that the government will reveal the measures to be taken amid the drought, adding that the response will include national public education to ensure everyone is on board.

“While the situation is not chronic, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has asked to be briefed and for a program to be developed so he can put the appropriate measures in place”, he said.

The minister was speaking at the commissioning of the Frazer Hill Storage Tank Replacement Project on Wednesday in Dalvey, St Thomas.

The J$20 million water tank will serve 4,500 residents and has a storage capacity of 50,000 gallons.