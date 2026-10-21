Jamaica’s Tegan Vincent-Cooke makes para dressage history at FEI World Championships

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 21, CMC – The Equestrian Federation of Jamaica (EFJ) has hailed Tegan Vincent-Cooke and her horse, Stolen Kiss, as pioneers after the pair became the first Jamaican Para Dressage combination to compete at World Championship level.

Vincent-Cooke, who competes in Grade I Para Dressage, represented the island on one of equestrian sport’s biggest international stages at the 2026 FEI World Championships in Aachen, Germany, in August.

The Grade I classification is for riders with the most significant physical impairments, with all competitive movements performed at the walk. The discipline features five Grades, with Grade V reserved for riders with the least impairment.

Vincent-Cooke scored 63.58 per cent in the Individual Grand Prix A competition on August 19, before following up with 61.542 per cent in the Grand Prix B two days later.

In recognition of her groundbreaking achievement and contribution to advancing inclusion in equestrian sport, the EFJ has formally nominated Vincent-Cooke for the prestigious FEI Inspire Award. The global governing body will hold its awards ceremony in Jiangyin, China, in December.

The nomination recognises Vincent-Cooke’s determination, commitment to Para Dressage and her role in inspiring greater representation and opportunities for athletes with disabilities worldwide.

EFJ President Heidi Lalor, who travelled to Germany to witness the historic occasion, described the experience as both inspiring and educational.

C“Knowing the importance of this history-making occasion, I made the decision to book the trip to Germany and join the incredible support team for Tegan, represent the National Federation and educate myself on the discipline of Para Dressage,” Lalor said.

Lalor recalled the pride of seeing the Jamaican flag prominently displayed at the competition venue, where Vincent-Cooke and Stolen Kiss attracted considerable attention.

The elegant 18-year-old mare, a former British eventing horse, was stabled between the German and Spanish teams and quickly became a favourite among spectators and fellow competitors.

“The Jamaican flag was a visual standout from the main entrance,” Lalor recalled. “Between requests for photos and selfies, they were superstars before they even entered the arena!”

Vincent-Cooke’s support team was led by experienced British Dressage rider and coach Sarah Gorvett, alongside her mother, Sylvia Vincent, who owns Stolen Kiss.

Beyond supporting her daughter’s ambitions, Sylvia is also a committee member of Riding for the Disabled in Bristol, United Kingdom, where she helps provide opportunities for riders with disabilities.

For Lalor, the championships demonstrated the growing prominence of Para Dressage within international equestrian sport, particularly as athletes across disciplines capitalised on the first opportunity to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

She described the closing ceremony as especially memorable, with elite athletes and Para athletes celebrating together before approximately 40,000 spectators.