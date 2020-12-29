BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –= Acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, H.E. Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton CGMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis has proclaimed Saturday, January 2, 2021 as a public holiday.
