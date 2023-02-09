Japan Donates $1.5M to Haiti’s Fight Against Cholera

Haiti Libre- The Government of Japan has granted UNICEF US$1.5 million as an emergency grant to provide water, sanitation and hygiene services and health care to approximately 900,000 children and families affected by the recent cholera epidemic in Haiti https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-38712-haiti-cholera-daily-bulletin-105.html

After more than three years with no reported cases, cholera has reemerged in Haiti, with over 24,000 suspected cases and 496 deaths reported as of January 17, 2023.

The disease is now spreading to other departments, with high levels of food insecurity and a deteriorating humanitarian situation exacerbating the impact on children.

The grant from Japan will help ensure access to safe drinking water and critical hygiene supplies and services for households and communities affected by the outbreak, with a focus on healthcare facilities and shelters, as well as preventing the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

The project activities will target hotspot locations in key communes of the Ouest, Grande-Anse, and Artibonite, as well as strategic locations that will be selected jointly with the Ministry of Health based on the evolving needs of the outbreak.

“The Government of Japan’s grant to UNICEF is a beacon of hope for the affected communities in Haiti. It will provide access to safe drinking water and critical hygiene supplies and services, which are essential in preventing the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases. This vital support will significantly improve the health and well-being of children and families affected by this crisis,” Bruno Maes, UNICEF Haiti Representative

