Jeffrey Epstein Estate Reaches $105M Settlement with US Virgin Islands

Jeffrey Epstein's former home on the island of Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands on March 23, 2022. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
By Liam Reilly, CNN

CNN  —  A nine-figure settlement between the estate of Jeffrey Epstein and the US Virgin Islands has been signed, according to the islands’ attorney general.

Epstein’s estate – as well as two co-defendants and 10 Epstein-created entities – will disburse over $105 million cash to the US Virgin Islands government, US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George said in a statement on Wednesday.

The estate will also sell two private islands, Little St. James and Great St. James, to independent third parties to conclude its settlements, the statement from George’s office says.

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits with her defense lawyer Christian Everdell during her sentencing hearing in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S. June 28, 2022. Maxwell was convicted on December 29, 2021 on five of the six counts she faced for helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida

“This settlement restores the faith of the People of the Virgin Islands that its laws will be enforced, without fear or favor, against those who break them. We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking,” said George.

“Through this lawsuit and settlement, the Attorney General’s Office, acting on behalf of the Government, is using its authority to enforce the laws of the Virgin Islands against criminal enterprises and to protect public safety.”

George had previously sued the Epstein estate for allegedly using a system of private planes, helicopters, boats and vehicles to bring young women and girls to his island residence on Little St. James. There, the victims were “deceptively subjected to sexual servitude, forced to engage in sexual acts and coerced into commercial sexual activity and forced labor,” the lawsuit said.

The settlement ends Epstein’s estate’s ownership of properties in the US Virgin Islands and certifies the islands can’t be used for illicit purposes by Epstein associates, the statement continues. Half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James will also go to the US Virgin Islands government, the statement says.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew has paid settlement to Virginia Giuffre, according to her attorney

Additionally, Epstein’s estate will pay $450,000 to rectify environmental damage in the Great St. James area, an island owned by Epstein from which he removed the remains of centuries-old historical structures of enslaved workers to make room for his development, the statement said.

The settlement also sees the return of over $80 million in economic development tax benefits to the US Virgin Islands, the statement said. The tax benefits were fraudulently obtained by both Epstein and his co-defendants – Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn – to fuel his criminal enterprise, the statement said.

 

