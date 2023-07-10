Jehovah’s Witness Convention Returning to Saint Kitts & Nevis

- Advertisement -

Saint Kitts & Nevis to Host the First Large Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses Since 2019

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 4, 2023 – After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Basseterre, St. Kitts, to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

Prior to 2019, summers in Saint Kitts & Nevis were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses, along with local invitees, attending their annual conventions at the Pond’s Estate Expandable Kingdom Hall. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Saint Kitts & Nevis when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning Friday, July 14, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Basseterre, St. Kitts.

“I really enjoyed the virtual conventions,” said Joel Pogson, spokesman for Jehovah’s

Witnesses. “Even though we were in our homes due to the pandemic, I still felt connected

to our global brotherhood.” However, he is very excited to be back to an in-person program.

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”!

Convention series. Six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience,

highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A prerecorded drama

will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“In-person conventions have been a highlight of the year as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses,”

says Pogson. “So after a long time, it will be wonderful to see the smiles, share the hugs

and feel the genuine love.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on

the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and

navigate to the “About Us” tab.