Jeremiah Louis Joins Brother in West Indies Squad

In an announcement by Cricket West Indies (CWI), the 15-member squad for the upcoming Richards Botham series in England has seen another inclusion from St. Kitts. Fast bowler Jeremiah Louis has been selected to join the squad joining his brother Mikyle in becoming the first player from the island to achieve this remarkable feat.

The selection comes as Kemar Roach steps down due to an ongoing knee injury sustained during the County Championship in England. This opens the door for Jeremiah Louis, whose talent and experience have earned him a well-deserved place among the elite West Indies team.

Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Dr. Desmond Haynes, expressed regret at the absence of Kemar Roach’s expertise in English conditions while highlighting Jeremiah’s capabilities, remarking, “This opportunity has been long in the making for Jeremiah Louis. He certainly has the skill and experience to make a significant impact in England.”

The Richards Botham series, steeped in history and tradition, holds immense significance for both the West Indies and England, dating back to their inaugural clash in 1928 when the West Indies embarked on their first tour to England.

**West Indies Test Squad:**

– Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

– Alick Athanaze

– Joshua Da Silva

– Jason Holder

– Kavem Hodge

– Tevin Imlach

– Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

– Shamar Joseph

– Mikyle Louis

– Zachary McCaskie

– Kirk McKenzie

– Gudakesh Motie

– Jeremiah Louis

– Jayden Seales

– Kevin Sinclair

Additionally, 19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will join the squad as a development player, enhancing the depth and potential of the team.

**Team Management Unit:**

– Head Coach: Andre Coley

– Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

– Assistant Coaches: Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, Shaun Tait

– Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

– Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

– Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne

– Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetram

The squad has been preparing at Tonbridge School and is set to engage in a vital 3-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Beckenham commencing on 4 July. Jeremiah Louis’s selection not only marks a personal milestone but also resonates as a momentous achievement for St. Kitts & Nevis, showcasing the budding talent and growing cricketing prowess within the region.

Jeremiah has been a leading fast bowler in the region for year and many felt was hard done by the selectors in recent years including this year where he was the leading fast bowler with 30 wickets.