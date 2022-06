- Advertisement -

A preview of London’s annual Nottinghill Carnival took place during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend with the Syon Park Foodie Festival featuring Caribbean delicacies among the various national cuisines.

People didn’t have to wait until the Nottinghill Carnival August 27th to enjoy jerk chicken, gumbo and Pina Coladas. Yet, the steep prices on some items didn’t deter thousands of Londoners from enjoying the festive atmosphere.=