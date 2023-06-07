Jet Blue Flying From JFK to St. Kitts for Winter Season–Should Bring In More Tourists.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, JetBlue Airways announced a new direct jet service to St. Kitts from New York.

The discount airline plans to continue expanding service to the Caribbean and Gulf by launching new routes and reaching two new destinations, Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) in St. Kitts and Nevis and Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) in Belize City, Belize.

JetBlue is set to begin servicing St. Kitts and Nevis and Belize City from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). With the company’s expansion, the airline will now operate in 27 countries within the region. Additionally, JetBlue will now serve 29 countries from JFK and will offer an average of up to 192 departures per day during peak periods.

The service from JFK to St. Kitts will begin on November 2. JetBlue will offer three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Flight 2967 will depart from New York at 08:29, landing in St. Kitts at 14:14. The return leg, flight 2968, will leave at 15:30, reaching the Big Apple at 19:00. Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation, said in a statement.

“We welcome JetBlue’s announcement of nonstop, 3x weekly service from New York to St. Kitts as a testament to the growing interest in our beautiful island. This addition not only adds year-round airlift capacity for the growing travel demand but also enhances the tourism industry, thus generating economic activity for our nationals and residents. I look forward to a positive and mutually beneficial fruitful partnership with JetBlue as we work to create a self-sustaining nation and premier tourism destination.”

