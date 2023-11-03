JetBlue’s Inaugural Flight Bring More Hope For St. Kitts and Nevis’ Tourism Industry

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed JetBlue to the destination with its inaugural flight with a warm ceremony at the RLB International Airport.

JetBlue departed the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at 9:15 a.m. and arrived at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport today, November 2, at 1:26 p.m. The addition of JetBlue brings additional hope for the Federation’s tourism industry.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who was among the officials gathered at the ceremony, said “In embracing JetBlue, we demonstrate our dedication to offering an unparalleled travel experience that surpasses the expectations of our global visitors.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, reiterated the Prime Minister’s point stating, “This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to increase airlifts and propel our thriving tourism industry towards greater heights.”

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison Tommy Thompson expanded on that point stating that “The JetBlue offers a wonderful opportunity for us to increase our stay over visitors into St. Kitts and Nevis because the goal is to make St. Kitts and Nevis a year-round destination and this flight goes a long way to making that happen.”

David Jehn, Vice President of Network Planning and Partnerships at JetBlue, in his remarks, stated that the JetBlue company is thrilled that the occasion was a success and that the partnership is good for both the Federation and the company.

JetBlue will fly three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, departing New York at 8:29 a.m. to arrive in St. Kitts at 2:14 p.m. It will also leave the Federation to return to New York at 3:30 p.m. to arrive at JFK International Airport at 7:00 p.m.