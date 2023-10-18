Jim Jordan Now Favorite To Secure Key Leadership Position As Speaker Of US Congress.

But last week Axios reported that some Republicans felt Mr Jordan had signalled that, if he were to become Speaker, he would allow the chamber to vote on linking funding for Israel and Ukraine. That would likely pass with Democratic support.

There are other ways this saga could end, if Mr Jordan fails to get the votes.

Some of the anti-Jordan holdouts are currently working to suggest an alternative candidate who could get more support from the party’s centrist wing.

On Friday, it was Austin Scott, a little-known Georgia congressman who announced he was running for Speaker just hours before Republicans met to cast an internal ballot.

Mr Scott won as many as 81 votes for a bid he conceded was more about providing opposition than about winning the gavel.