Services at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital are expected to improve thanks to a generous donation of a Drucker Diagnostics device handed over to the Ministry of Health on Thursday by Dr. Frank Laws, a son of the soil who specializes in cardiovascular disease cardiology in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in the United States.

The Drucker Diagnostics device allows for health practitioners to give hematology (blood) results in a timely manner.

“If you show up to the hospital at 12:00 p.m. needing stat hemoglobin there is no reason why we have to bring people from the outside to get that testing done. With a drop of blood we should be able to provide the patient with that test in a very timely manner,” Dr. Laws said.

Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with Responsibility for Health, generously thanked Dr. Laws for his contribution to the health sector and to St. Kitts and Nevis, noting the government remains committed to ensuring citizens and residents receive the best care.

“…It tells us that we are making serious strides in terms of our more rapid response when it comes to patients in need of urgent care, especially cardiovascular issues,” said Minister Phipps. “The Ministry of Health has decided that the strengthening of our cardiovascular services is a priority area for this new year 2020, and in so doing, we are partnering with a son of the soil… who is donating his resources and services to the Ministry of Health and in particular the Joseph N. France General Hospital in terms of strengthening our response to this problem.”

The Drucker Diagnostics device is the first of three instruments that will be donated to the Ministry of Health in the next several weeks.