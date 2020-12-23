BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Joseph N. France General Hospital will soon be outfitted with a PCR Molecular Testing Unit in early 2021, according to Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

“That would allow us to be able to do testing for COVID-19 right at our facilities at the JNF Hospital,” she said. “As more flights begin to come in and more persons try to visit St. Kitts or even leave St. Kitts because you also have to get tested before you can board any commercial flight, it’s going to be important for us to increase the testing capacity we have in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Most of the work to establish the unit has been done with minor work left to be completed, said Mrs. Byron-Nisbett. She thanked the Next Gen Lab for the work it has been doing as it is the only lab that does testing for the coronavirus in the Federation.

“They have been doing a great and fantastic job and we thank them for that, but we understand that the capacity needs to be increased,” she said.