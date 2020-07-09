The Caribbean Agricultural Health and Food Safety Agency is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the post of chief executive officer.

Applicants must have a Master’s Degree at minimum in one or more of the following areas: Agricultural Science, Agronomy, Soil Services or related fields, Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Public Health, Livestock Health or Epidemiology. Plant Protection Discipline such as Entomology, Nematology, Plant Pathology or Virology Food Science or Food Technology with emphasis on food safety management or quality assurance management systems are also included.

Candidates should also have a minimum of 10-years experience in a senior management position related to agricultural health and food safety.

Applications must include full curriculum vitae, list of professional publications, three references and a completed Profile Summary Form. The document should be scanned and emailed to applnhrm@caricom.org and addressed to The Director, Human Resource Management Depart, Caribbean Community Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana.

Applications must be received on or before Friday, July 17, 2020.