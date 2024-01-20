Joint Cabinet Meeting To Foster Closer Ties Between St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration are set to convene in a Joint Cabinet Meeting on January 22, 2024. This meeting, scheduled to take place in Nevis, symbolizes a groundbreaking effort to enhance collaboration and strengthen the relationship between the two islands.

Dr. Marcus L. Natta, Cabinet Secretary, underscored the significance of this initiative

“The Joint Cabinet session signifies a commitment to togetherness and cooperation, ensuring a seamless partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis. Our goal is to forge a stronger and more efficient government for the benefit of our citizens and residents,” said Dr. Natta

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, will kick-start the meeting with opening remarks. These remarks will outline the vision and objectives of this collaborative effort, emphasizing the commitment of both administrations working together for the common good.

According to Dr. Natta, the Joint Cabinet Meeting marks a significant milestone in the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, reflecting a renewed commitment to cooperative governance and a shared vision for the future of both islands.