BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Police are partnering with several agencies to conduct search operations for a man from Green Tree Housing who was reported missing at sea on December 19.

In addition to the Police, personnel from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and Coast Guard, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society, have been searching along the coastline from Old Road to Pump Bay.

On Saturday close to 3 p.m., Police received a report of a missing person. Investigations revealed that 39-year-old Clovis Williams went out to sea in the Verchilds area with two other persons. He dived into the water to pull up a fish pot and has not been seen or heard from since. The Coast Guard was contacted and visited the scene. Divers were sent into the water to search while fishermen in their boats assisted, but Williams was not found.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Old Road Police Station by dialing 465-6250. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.