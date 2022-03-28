Jokes About Jada: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock on Oscars Stage, All the Winners (Below)

And my mother… a lot in this moment is really complicated for me but to my mother, she didn’t want to come out. She’s had her knitting crew who she’s in Philly watching with. Being able to love and care for my mother, my family, my wife… I’m taking up too much time… Thank you for this honour. Thank you for this moment and thank you on behalf of Richard and Oracene and the entire Williams family. Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back. Thank you.

Oscars 2022: All the winners and nominees

This year’s Oscars have been handed out in Los Angeles, honouring the movie industry’s finest from the past 12 months. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees at the 94th Academy Awards.

Best picture

Winner: Coda

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best actress

Winner: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best actor

Winner: Will Smith – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Best supporting actor

Winner: Troy Kotsur – Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best director

Winner: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best original screenplay

Winner: Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: Coda – Sian Heder

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Best animated feature

Winner: Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Winner: Summer of Soul

Flee

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Best international feature

Winner: Drive My Car (Japan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Best original song

Winner: No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)

Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best original score

Winner: Dune – Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best cinematography

Winner: Dune – Greig Fraser

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best visual effects

Winner: Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

Best film editing

Winner: Dune – Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras‎

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

King Richard – Pamela Martin

Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best costume design

Winner: Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Best sound

Winner: Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Best production design

Winner: Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short

Winner: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short

Winner: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Best documentary short