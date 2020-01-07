Myrthlyn Parry, the wife of Former Premier of Nevis the Hon. Joseph Parry, has passed away at the Alexander Hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The Former Teacher lost her life on January 6, less than a week after her husband retired from politics.

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley has expressed his sympathies to the Parry family. “I extend my deepest condolences to the Hon Joseph Parry and his family on their loss. May the abiding mercy and grace of God comfort them in their time of sorrow,” Brantley said.