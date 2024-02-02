Joshua Obadiah Primary Marks Successful Return Of M.A.G.I.C. Programme With Graduation Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a ceremony filled with pride and hope, the Joshua Obadiah Primary School marked the successful completion of the Mentoring, Advising, Guiding, Instructing Children (M.A.G.I.C.) Programme during a graduation ceremony on Thursday, February 01, 2024, at the Explorers Headquarters in Molineux.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, delivered inspiring remarks and personally distributed certificates to the 24 participants, acknowledging their hard work and dedication throughout the programme.

Originally launched in 2012 by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the M.A.G.I.C. Programme was designed as a cornerstone of the force’s community policing and outreach efforts, aimed at nurturing the nation’s youth with valuable life skills. Despite its suspension in 2015, the programme’s evident impact on youth development and community engagement prompted a much-celebrated revival in September 2023.

Prime Minister Drew reflected on the programme’s journey, emphasising its critical role in shaping the values and aspirations of the nation’s children.

“The values we want them to have are the values they espoused today in their various presentations,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The Joshua Obadiah Primary School, having been among the first to re-adopt the revitalised programme, showcased the immense talent and growth of its students. Prime Minister Drew, urged the students to carry forward the lessons learned.

The lessons taught by this Programme are capable of serving you well for life. Practise them daily and watch yourself grow and blossom into a well-rounded and upstanding citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis and indeed the world,” said Dr. Drew.

Praising the graduates for their achievements, the prime minister highlighted their advancement as a testament to their commitment to personal growth and societal contribution. He also expressed profound gratitude towards the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Lyndita Powell, the M.A.G.I.C. Programme Coordinator, and her dedicated team for their unwavering commitment to the programme and youth development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He noted that the M.A.G.I.C. Programme’s graduation is not just a celebration of the students’ achievements but a beacon of hope for the future, symbolising the continuous commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to nurture a generation that is well-prepared to lead with values, integrity, and a deep sense of community.